Compass Group plc (CPG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,717.50 ($22.44).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,660 ($21.69) to GBX 1,715 ($22.41) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,622 ($21.19) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Compass Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,510 ($19.73) to GBX 1,730 ($22.61) in a research note on Monday, August 6th.

Get Compass Group alerts:

CPG traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,687 ($22.04). The company had a trading volume of 4,004,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,000. Compass Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,396.50 ($18.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,698 ($22.19).

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 77.60 ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 77 ($1.01) by GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be issued a GBX 25.40 ($0.33) dividend. This is a boost from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $12.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%.

In related news, insider Ireena Vittal purchased 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,689 ($22.07) per share, for a total transaction of £27,294.24 ($35,664.76). Also, insider Gary Green sold 63,035 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,686 ($22.03), for a total transaction of £1,062,770.10 ($1,388,697.37).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and seniors; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.