Comparing Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) & Taxus Pharmaceuticals (TXSP)

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) and Taxus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TXSP) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Walgreens Boots Alliance and Taxus Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walgreens Boots Alliance $131.54 billion 0.60 $5.02 billion $6.02 13.87 Taxus Pharmaceuticals $10,000.00 25,835.50 -$110,000.00 N/A N/A

Walgreens Boots Alliance has higher revenue and earnings than Taxus Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Walgreens Boots Alliance has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taxus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Walgreens Boots Alliance and Taxus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walgreens Boots Alliance 1 10 6 0 2.29 Taxus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus target price of $78.18, suggesting a potential downside of 6.40%. Given Walgreens Boots Alliance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Walgreens Boots Alliance is more favorable than Taxus Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Walgreens Boots Alliance and Taxus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walgreens Boots Alliance 3.82% 21.75% 8.68% Taxus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -1,076.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.3% of Walgreens Boots Alliance shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Walgreens Boots Alliance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Walgreens Boots Alliance pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Taxus Pharmaceuticals does not pay a dividend. Walgreens Boots Alliance pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Walgreens Boots Alliance has raised its dividend for 42 consecutive years.

Summary

Walgreens Boots Alliance beats Taxus Pharmaceuticals on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics. It also provides specialty pharmacy services and mail services; and manages in-store clinics. As of August 31, 2018, this segment operated 9,560 retail stores under the Walgreens and Duane Reade brands in the United States; and 7 specialty pharmacies, as well as approximately 400 in-store clinic locations. The Retail Pharmacy International segment sells prescription drugs; and health, beauty, personal care, and other consumer products through its pharmacy-led health and beauty stores and optical practices, as well as through boots.com and an integrated mobile application. This segment operated 4,767 retail stores under the Boots, Benavides, and Ahumada in the United Kingdom, Thailand, Norway, the Republic of Ireland, the Netherlands, Mexico, and Chile; and 618 optical practices, including 167 on a franchise basis. The Pharmaceutical Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale and distribution of specialty and generic pharmaceuticals, health and beauty products, and home healthcare supplies and equipment, as well as provides related services to pharmacies and other healthcare providers. This segment operates in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Turkey, Spain, the Netherlands, Egypt, Norway, Romania, the Czech Republic, and Lithuania. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

Taxus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Taxus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. manages and operates health and wellness stores. Its products include dietary supplements, vitamins, minerals, calcium, fibers, proteins and sport nutrition items. The company was founded on January 2, 2002 and is headquartered in Little Neck, NY.

