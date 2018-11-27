Comparing Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (TLK) & BCE (BCE)

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) and BCE (NYSE:BCE) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of BCE shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of BCE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn and BCE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn 0 1 2 0 2.67 BCE 0 2 4 0 2.67

BCE has a consensus price target of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.53%. Given BCE’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BCE is more favorable than Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn and BCE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn $9.62 billion 2.89 $1.63 billion N/A N/A BCE $17.52 billion 2.20 $2.25 billion $2.62 16.38

BCE has higher revenue and earnings than Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn.

Profitability

This table compares Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn and BCE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn N/A N/A N/A BCE 12.13% 18.73% 5.46%

Volatility and Risk

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BCE has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. BCE pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. BCE pays out 88.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

BCE beats Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services. It also provides fixed voice and broadband services; and wholesale telecommunications services, including interconnection, network, Wi-Fi, value-added, hubbing, data center and content platform, data and Internet, and various solutions; and engages in the satellite and tower operations, and infrastructure and network management activities. In addition, the company offers information and communications technology platform services, such as enterprise connectivity, IT, data center and cloud, business process outsourcing, and devices and hardware sales and services. Further, it provides smart enabler platform services, including tourism, payment, digital advertising, and big data and data analytics services, as well as Internet of Things platform and network connectivity services. Additionally, the company offers mobile-based digital lifestyle, payment, and advertising and analytics, as well as Internet of Things services; TV and video-on-demand IPTV services; and e-Commerce services that include blanja.com, an online marketplace for consumer-to-consumer and business-to-consumer sales. It also provides property development, lease, facilities, and management services; and multimedia portal, broadcasting, satellite, system integrator, digital content exchange hub, health insurance administration, directory information, data and information, and trading services. As of December 31, 2017, the company had approximately 196.3 million mobile cellular subscribers; 11 million fixed wireline network subscribers; and 111.1 million broadband subscribers. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bandung, Indonesia.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc., a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services. The Bell Wireline segment provides data, including Internet access, Internet protocol TV and telephony, local telephone, and long distance, as well as other communications services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services. This segment also offers home security and monitoring services; competitive local exchange carrier services; business service solutions, such as hosting and cloud, managed, professional, and infrastructure services; virtual private networks, point-to-point data networks, and international network solutions; and Web and audio conferencing, and email solutions. The Bell Media segment offers conventional, specialty, and pay TV; and digital media, radio broadcasting, and out-of-home advertising services, as well as sports and other event production and broadcasting services. This segment owns and operates approximately 30 conventional TV stations; 34 specialty and 4 pay TV channels; 105 licensed radio stations; 31,000 advertising faces; and 200 Websites and approximately 30 apps. The company also distributes mobile products. BCE Inc. offers its services through a network of corporate and dealer-owned retail stores, national retailers, and call center representatives, as well as Websites and door-to-door sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Bell Canada Enterprises Inc. BCE Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

