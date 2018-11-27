Comparing GREENE KING PLC/S (GKNGY) and Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY)

GREENE KING PLC/S (OTCMKTS:GKNGY) and Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

GREENE KING PLC/S pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Norsk Hydro ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Norsk Hydro ASA pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

0.1% of Norsk Hydro ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Norsk Hydro ASA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GREENE KING PLC/S and Norsk Hydro ASA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GREENE KING PLC/S $2.91 billion 0.66 $217.50 million N/A N/A Norsk Hydro ASA $13.93 billion 0.71 $1.06 billion $0.48 10.13

Norsk Hydro ASA has higher revenue and earnings than GREENE KING PLC/S.

Risk & Volatility

GREENE KING PLC/S has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norsk Hydro ASA has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GREENE KING PLC/S and Norsk Hydro ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GREENE KING PLC/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Norsk Hydro ASA 0 1 5 0 2.83

Profitability

This table compares GREENE KING PLC/S and Norsk Hydro ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GREENE KING PLC/S N/A N/A N/A Norsk Hydro ASA 5.17% 9.49% 5.38%

Summary

Norsk Hydro ASA beats GREENE KING PLC/S on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

GREENE KING PLC/S Company Profile

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands. Its brands include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands. In addition, Greene King plc engages in the employment, financing, pension trustee, and property businesses. As of April 30, 2018, it operated 2,855 managed, tenanted, leased, and franchised pubs, restaurants, and hotels. Greene King plc was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in Bury St Edmunds, the United Kingdom.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina. The Primary Metal segment is involved in the primary aluminum production, remelting, and casting activities. This segment primarily offers extrusion ingots, foundry alloys, sheet ingots, and standard ingots. The Metal Markets segment sells products from the company's primary metal plants; operates remelters; and trades in physical and financial metals. The Rolled Products segment operates rolling mills and a primary metal plant. This segment primarily offers aluminum foils, strips, sheets, and lithographic plates for application in the packaging, automotive, and transport industries, as well as for offset printing plates. The Extruded Solutions segment offers extrusion profiles, building systems, and precision tubing products. The Energy segment owns and operates 26 hydroelectric power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 2,000 MW in Norway. The company also serves the electronics, building and construction, consumer goods, general engineering, printing, HVACR, and solar product industries. Norsk Hydro ASA was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

