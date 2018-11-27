Comparing Bollente Companies (BOLC) and Whirlpool (WHR)

Bollente Companies (OTCMKTS:BOLC) and Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bollente Companies and Whirlpool’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bollente Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Whirlpool $21.25 billion 0.37 $350.00 million $13.74 9.05

Whirlpool has higher revenue and earnings than Bollente Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Bollente Companies and Whirlpool’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bollente Companies N/A N/A N/A Whirlpool -2.95% 23.93% 5.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bollente Companies and Whirlpool, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bollente Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Whirlpool 1 7 4 0 2.25

Whirlpool has a consensus target price of $144.88, suggesting a potential upside of 16.45%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Whirlpool shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Whirlpool shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Whirlpool pays an annual dividend of $4.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Bollente Companies does not pay a dividend. Whirlpool pays out 33.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Whirlpool has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Whirlpool beats Bollente Companies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bollente Companies Company Profile

Bollente Companies, Inc. researches and develops, manufactures, and distributes electric tankless water heaters in the United States. The company provides water heaters that are designed to provide hot water supply under the Trutankless and Vero names; truCirc, a smart-home water circulation pump; and MYtankless.com, a customizable online control panel that enables dashboard, residential, and commercial users to obtain real-time status reports, adjust unit temperature settings, view up water usage data, and change notification settings from anywhere. It sells its products to plumbing wholesale distributors and dealers. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances. It also produces hermetic compressors for refrigeration systems. The company markets and distributes its products primarily under the Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, Jenn-Air, Indesit, and Hotpoint. Whirlpool Corporation sells its products to retailers, distributors, dealers, builders, and other manufacturers. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

