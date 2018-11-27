Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Reduces Holdings in Andeavor (ANDV)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its holdings in shares of Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,585 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Andeavor were worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANDV. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Andeavor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,868,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Andeavor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Alerus Financial NA bought a new position in shares of Andeavor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Andeavor by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 303,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,613,000 after purchasing an additional 108,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Andeavor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,193,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,221 shares in the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Andeavor alerts:

ANDV stock opened at $153.50 on Tuesday. Andeavor has a one year low of $89.58 and a one year high of $163.19.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANDV shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Andeavor in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Andeavor to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Andeavor from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.73.

In other Andeavor news, Director Paul L. Foster sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $916,221.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,270,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,925,212.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul L. Foster sold 52,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $8,223,072.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,255,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,524,094.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/compagnie-lombard-odier-scma-reduces-holdings-in-andeavor-andv.html.

Andeavor Profile

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV).

Receive News & Ratings for Andeavor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andeavor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.