Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Lowers Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $12,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,936,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,870,000 after buying an additional 289,468 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 17,389.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $318,718,000 after buying an additional 2,277,865 shares during the period. Swedbank lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,135,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,995,000 after purchasing an additional 141,179 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 738,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,517,000 after purchasing an additional 151,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 597,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

NYSE:IFF opened at $139.85 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a fifty-two week low of $122.11 and a fifty-two week high of $157.40. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54. The business had revenue of $907.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.15 million. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 7.86%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $62,469.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.75 per share, for a total transaction of $13,675,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,913,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,689,039.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 357,000 shares of company stock worth $49,370,717 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

