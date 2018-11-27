Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Grows Stake in CSX Co. (CSX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,173 shares during the period. CSX comprises 1.1% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in CSX were worth $30,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,600,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CSX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,482,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $702,214,000 after purchasing an additional 193,133 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,710,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in CSX by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,502,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,760,000 after purchasing an additional 301,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CSX by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,409,000 after purchasing an additional 757,521 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $70.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CSX Co. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $76.24. The company has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. CSX had a net margin of 55.19% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

