Community Financial Corp (TCFC) Director Sells $332,700.48 in Stock

Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:TCFC) Director Michael L. Middleton sold 11,002 shares of Community Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $332,700.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $302,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael L. Middleton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Community Financial alerts:

On Wednesday, August 29th, Michael L. Middleton acquired 250 shares of Community Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.57 per share, for a total transaction of $8,392.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TCFC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,137. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Community Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $170.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.38.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Community Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $13.83 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCFC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Community Financial during the third quarter worth $165,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Community Financial by 178.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Community Financial during the second quarter worth $266,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Community Financial by 32.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Community Financial by 57.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/community-financial-corp-tcfc-director-sells-332700-48-in-stock.html.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.