Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $272.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.00 and a fifty-two week high of $345.15.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.23 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.43.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

