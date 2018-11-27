Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 930.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of PRAH stock opened at $104.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $112.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $717.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

PRAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Mizuho set a $100.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

