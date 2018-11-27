Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Holdings in Post Holdings Inc (POST)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Post were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Post by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Post in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Post in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $92.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Post Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $70.66 and a twelve month high of $101.43.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Post had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Post Holdings Inc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal, egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products; and markets and distributes ready-to-drink beverages, bars, powders and other nutritional supplements.

