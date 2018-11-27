Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (CIM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 13.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,980 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,445,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,219,000 after buying an additional 88,719 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 35.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,319,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,393,000 after buying an additional 602,018 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 320.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,283,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 1,739,971 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 183.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,821,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,022,000 after buying an additional 1,178,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,595,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,164,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 48.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.48.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $147.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s payout ratio is 85.47%.

CIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank raised CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.30.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

