Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 6,863 Shares of Orange SA (ORAN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 129,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Orange by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,916,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,621,000 after acquiring an additional 330,125 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Orange by 11.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,476,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,282,000 after purchasing an additional 257,097 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Orange during the second quarter worth about $1,290,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Orange by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,703,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,069,000 after purchasing an additional 76,660 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Orange during the third quarter worth about $792,000. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orange stock opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. Orange SA has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3399 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Orange’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.29. Orange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

ORAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Argus reduced their price target on Orange from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Orange currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers mobile, fixed-line telephony, fixed broadband, business solutions and networks, and carrier services; sells mobile devices, equipment, and accessories; and sells and rents fixed-line equipment.

