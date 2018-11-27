Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 17,238 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,437,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,008,000 after acquiring an additional 527,113 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,161,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,211,000 after acquiring an additional 14,041 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 43.3% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,690,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,632,000 after acquiring an additional 812,425 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,679,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,123,000 after acquiring an additional 63,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashler Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 8.6% during the second quarter. Ashler Capital LLC now owns 1,756,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,726,000 after acquiring an additional 138,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

STLD opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.34 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. Deutsche Bank lowered Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

In other Steel Dynamics news, insider Christopher A. Graham sold 10,800 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $514,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,002.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

