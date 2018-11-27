Commonwealth Bank of Australia Invests $490,000 in MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) Stock

Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth about $1,464,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth about $1,898,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on MDU Resources Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MDU Resources Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

MDU opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. MDU Resources Group Inc has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.67.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/commonwealth-bank-of-australia-invests-490000-in-mdu-resources-group-inc-mdu-stock.html.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.