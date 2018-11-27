Commonwealth Bank of Australia Buys New Stake in Popular Inc (BPOP)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Popular by 17.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Popular by 19.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Popular by 24.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Popular by 1.9% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 115,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Popular during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BPOP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Popular from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Popular from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Popular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $54.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.07. Popular Inc has a 12 month low of $34.20 and a 12 month high of $56.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $602.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.10 million. Popular had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Popular Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.31%.

In other news, insider Juan Guerrero sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $319,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

