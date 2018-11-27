Comerica Bank Has $2.39 Million Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of J & J Snack Foods worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,986,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,100 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $322,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JJSF opened at $152.79 on Tuesday. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a fifty-two week low of $125.98 and a fifty-two week high of $162.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $300.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JJSF. BidaskClub raised J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. J & J Snack Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

