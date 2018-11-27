Comerica Bank Has $2.36 Million Stake in New York Times Co (NYT)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,679 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in New York Times were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,043,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,615,000 after buying an additional 1,438,997 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1,576.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,715,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,142,000 after buying an additional 4,434,550 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,638,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,150,000 after buying an additional 3,027,171 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,612,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,775,000 after buying an additional 387,254 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,438,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,152,000 after buying an additional 87,190 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. New York Times Co has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.12.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $417.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that New York Times Co will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 90,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $2,057,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,247,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,530,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Denham sold 3,492 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $97,217.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,492 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,617. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NYT. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on New York Times to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut New York Times from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company provides The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

