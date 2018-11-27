Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Shares Bought by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 1.1% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank set a $48.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.61.

In related news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $38,887.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,387.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $228,775.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $173.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/comcast-co-cmcsa-shares-bought-by-carret-asset-management-llc.html.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

Read More: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.