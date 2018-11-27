Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 86,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,113,000. Charter Communications comprises about 1.7% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 122.7% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 76.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 58.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,725,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 100.0% during the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Bickham sold 144,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.71, for a total transaction of $46,687,101.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.13.

Shares of CHTR opened at $313.23 on Tuesday. Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $250.10 and a 12 month high of $396.64. The firm has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.06. Charter Communications had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

