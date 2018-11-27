Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Holdings Boosted by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Barclays set a $64.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.06.

In other news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 1,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $68,055.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,740.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $30,977.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CL opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.11. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $77.91. The company has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 12,004.60%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

