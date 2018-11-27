Cohu, Inc. (COHU) Receives $29.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COHU shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cohu from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 958.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 296.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

COHU opened at $18.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $724.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.03 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 8.62%. Cohu’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Cohu will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide.

