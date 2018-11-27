Cohen & Steers Limited Drtn Prfd&Incm Fd (LDP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.74

Cohen & Steers Limited Drtn Prfd&Incm Fd (NYSE:LDP) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.74 and last traded at $21.89, with a volume of 1318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Drtn Prfd&Incm Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Drtn Prfd&Incm Fd by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Drtn Prfd&Incm Fd by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 33,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Drtn Prfd&Incm Fd by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 55,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Drtn Prfd&Incm Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

