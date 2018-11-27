Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the information technology service provider’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital set a $94.00 price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Bank of America cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.35.

CTSH stock opened at $68.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $85.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 2,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $216,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 5,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $344,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,773 shares of company stock worth $929,282 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 149.4% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 35.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.3% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 94,880 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $7,495,000 after acquiring an additional 15,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 100.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

