Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099,664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,934 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.19% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $84,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,745,894 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,452,146,000 after buying an additional 1,900,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,415,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,420,720,000 after buying an additional 141,930 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,390,315 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,418,813,000 after buying an additional 252,411 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,277,524 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $574,852,000 after buying an additional 269,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,757,585 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $521,348,000 after buying an additional 413,436 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTSH. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Cowen downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $68.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $85.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 5,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $344,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Patrick Lennox sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $63,318.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,555 shares in the company, valued at $417,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,773 shares of company stock worth $929,282. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

