Cobalt 27 Capital (KBLT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.72

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp (CVE:KBLT) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.72 and last traded at C$4.75, with a volume of 151232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.05.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Cobalt 27 Capital from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, November 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cobalt 27 Capital from C$18.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cobalt 27 Capital from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Cobalt 27 Capital from C$22.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, September 6th.

In other news, insider Vladimir Iorich bought 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.60 per share, with a total value of C$4,620,000.00. Also, Director Philip Williams bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,100.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 725,000 shares of company stock worth $4,756,700.

About Cobalt 27 Capital (CVE:KBLT)

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. operates as a mineral resource company. The company has royalty interests in seven exploration-stage properties containing cobalt in Canada and Vietnam. The company was formerly known as Arak Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. in April 2017. Cobalt 27 Capital Corp.

