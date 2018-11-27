Close Brothers Group plc (CBG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,586.40 ($20.73).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, September 14th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, September 14th. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,693 ($22.12) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, October 11th.

In other news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 30,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,604 ($20.96), for a total transaction of £490,455.08 ($640,866.43). Also, insider Elizabeth Lee sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,525 ($19.93), for a total transaction of £183,000 ($239,121.91). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 29 shares of company stock worth $44,700 and have sold 98,662 shares worth $154,340,598.

Shares of LON CBG traded up GBX 19 ($0.25) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,553 ($20.29). 294,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,969. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,315 ($17.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,715 ($22.41).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 11th were given a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share. This represents a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $21.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 11th.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

