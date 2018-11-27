Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 7,261 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $549,000. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 430,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 4,735,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 871,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $50.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

