Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 677 Shares of Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 24.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 106,601 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 3.0% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 18,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 4.9% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its position in Medtronic by 1.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 57,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 49,799 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $4,876,816.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,605,304.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 26,159 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $2,518,850.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,070,699.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $92.06 on Tuesday. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $76.41 and a 52-week high of $100.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
Further Reading: Penny Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.