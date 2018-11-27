Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 677 Shares of Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 24.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 106,601 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 3.0% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 18,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 4.9% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its position in Medtronic by 1.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 57,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 49,799 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $4,876,816.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,605,304.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 26,159 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $2,518,850.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,070,699.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Medtronic to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.47.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $92.06 on Tuesday. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $76.41 and a 52-week high of $100.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

