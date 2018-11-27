Clarus (CLAR) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital upgraded Clarus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut Clarus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Clarus to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Clarus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Clarus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Clarus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $327.46 million, a P/E ratio of 90.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. Clarus has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.27 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. Clarus’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Clarus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Clarus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Clarus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Clarus by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clarus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Corporation, a holding company, focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates in two segments, Black Diamond and Sierra. The Black Diamond segment offers high performance apparel, such as jackets, shells, pants, and bibs; rock-climbing equipment comprising carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and high-end day packs; tents; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; and gloves and mittens.

