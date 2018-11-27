Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 379,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,674,250 shares.The stock last traded at $35.94 and had previously closed at $36.06.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.64.

The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.86%.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.32 per share, for a total transaction of $508,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $105,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,173.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFG. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 51.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,513,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,986,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 51.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,438,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,636,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 30.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,493,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

