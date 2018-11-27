Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,906 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.8% of Glenview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $24,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 597.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 31,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $1,502,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Irving Tan sold 68,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $3,236,433.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,150.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,620 shares of company stock valued at $21,322,282 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.49.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $214.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $49.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

