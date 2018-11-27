Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Raises Stake in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,985 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.9% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BAC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.63.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $276.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

