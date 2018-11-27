CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 3,042 Shares of KB Home (KBH)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of KB Home worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBH opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54. KB Home has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $38.80.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.96%. KB Home’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

In other KB Home news, SVP William R. Hollinger sold 79,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $1,906,353.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,619,554.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KBH shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $32.00 target price on shares of KB Home and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.84.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

