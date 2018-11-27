CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 8,665 Shares of Telefonica S.A. (TEF)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 632,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,665 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Telefonica during the 2nd quarter worth about $926,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonica by 298.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonica in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Telefonica in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonica in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Telefonica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of Telefonica stock opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. Telefonica S.A. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Telefonica had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Telefonica S.A. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telefonica

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the European Union and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

