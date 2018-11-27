CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 60,570 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (HLT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 1,557.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,570 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 117.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.28.

Hilton Hotels stock opened at $75.09 on Tuesday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $88.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 63.76%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

