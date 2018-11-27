Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN) Holdings Trimmed by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.47% of Churchill Downs worth $17,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 6,355.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 222,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 416.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 140,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,088,000 after purchasing an additional 113,524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,872,000. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

CHDN opened at $270.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.38 and a 1 year high of $314.60.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.87 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 30.33%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $1.52. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 25.85%.

CHDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price target on Churchill Downs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.33.

In related news, Director Richard L. Duchossois bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $265.83 per share, with a total value of $505,077.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,846.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Duchossois bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $271.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,439.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,831.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN) Holdings Trimmed by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/churchill-downs-inc-chdn-holdings-trimmed-by-pnc-financial-services-group-inc.html.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.