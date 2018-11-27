China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $26.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given China Yuchai International an industry rank of 231 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CYD shares. ValuEngine cut China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE CYD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,370. China Yuchai International has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $27.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.42.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.11). China Yuchai International had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $463.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that China Yuchai International will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Sensato Investors LLC lifted its position in China Yuchai International by 27.0% during the third quarter. Sensato Investors LLC now owns 343,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 73,162 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in China Yuchai International by 11.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 125,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,856 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in China Yuchai International by 14.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 100,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in China Yuchai International by 13.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

