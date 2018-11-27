CGI (GIB) Stake Boosted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,999,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,475 shares during the period. CGI accounts for approximately 1.5% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.42% of CGI worth $257,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIB. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CGI by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in CGI by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,037,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,003,000 after acquiring an additional 253,847 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $449,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in CGI by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 261,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after acquiring an additional 19,342 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in CGI by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 970,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,434,000 after acquiring an additional 154,510 shares during the period. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIB opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. CGI has a 1-year low of $52.54 and a 1-year high of $66.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.61.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. CGI had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CGI will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIB shares. Desjardins upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CGI from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CGI from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

CGI Profile

CGI Group Inc provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada and internationally. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities. The company offers application development, integration, and maintenance services; technology infrastructure management services; and business process services, such as collections and payroll management.

