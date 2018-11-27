Cerecor Inc (CERC) Major Shareholder Purchases $179,500.00 in Stock

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Armistice Capital Master Fund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 20th, Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 49,100 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $177,251.00.

On Thursday, November 15th, Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 31,314 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $120,558.90.

On Wednesday, October 31st, Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 5,986 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $23,465.12.

On Monday, October 29th, Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 107,800 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $425,810.00.

On Wednesday, October 24th, Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 125,800 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,554.00.

On Tuesday, October 9th, Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 29,600 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $128,464.00.

On Thursday, September 27th, Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 20,400 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $94,656.00.

NASDAQ CERC opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. Cerecor Inc has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERC. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerecor during the second quarter valued at about $288,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerecor by 630.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerecor during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cerecor from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Veripred, and Ulesfia for the treatment of inflammation of the skin, joints, lungs, and other organs, as well as asthma, allergies, arthritis, and head lice infestation.

