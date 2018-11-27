Cerecor Inc (CERC) Director Armistice Capital, Llc Purchases 5,000 Shares

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $18,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 26th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 35,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $125,300.00.

On Wednesday, November 21st, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $35,800.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 23,800 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.56 per share, for a total transaction of $84,728.00.

On Thursday, November 15th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 11,218 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $42,628.40.

On Tuesday, November 13th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 15,287 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,619.30.

On Wednesday, October 31st, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 4,586 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $17,931.26.

On Monday, October 29th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 33,292 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $131,170.48.

On Friday, October 26th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 55,899 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $220,242.06.

On Wednesday, October 24th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 83,800 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $340,228.00.

On Monday, October 22nd, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 20,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $86,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CERC opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Cerecor Inc has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $5.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerecor during the second quarter worth $288,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerecor during the third quarter worth $169,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 630.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the period. 41.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CERC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised Cerecor from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Veripred, and Ulesfia for the treatment of inflammation of the skin, joints, lungs, and other organs, as well as asthma, allergies, arthritis, and head lice infestation.

