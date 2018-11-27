Central Garden & Pet (CENT) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.96.

NASDAQ CENT traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.40. The company had a trading volume of 132,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,451. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $45.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.03.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CENT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.57.

In related news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $71,765.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,891.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

