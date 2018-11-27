Cemex SAB de CV (CX) Stake Lowered by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,737,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,361,288 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Cemex SAB de CV were worth $19,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 17,643 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 338.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 300,740 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 754,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 113,172 shares during the period. Finally, HPM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. 33.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CX opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. Cemex SAB de CV has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.72.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CX shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cemex SAB de CV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cemex SAB de CV from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $9.00 price target on shares of Cemex SAB de CV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.86.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

