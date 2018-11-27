CDK Global (CDK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $49.04

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.04 and last traded at $49.08, with a volume of 884376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.27.

CDK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a report on Monday, November 5th. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price target on CDK Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CDK Global from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.76.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 173.86% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.74%.

In other CDK Global news, CFO Joseph A. Tautges bought 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.68 per share, for a total transaction of $400,372.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,103.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.96 per share, for a total transaction of $127,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 39,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,199.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDK. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in CDK Global by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in CDK Global by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in CDK Global by 253.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 15,675 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in CDK Global by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 127,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 23,546 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CDK Global by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

