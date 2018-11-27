CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.19.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CBL & Associates Properties from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BTIG Research lowered shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CBL & Associates Properties from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 501,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 78,117 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,341,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 29,957 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 26,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 58,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBL traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.64. 39,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,135,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.75 million, a P/E ratio of 1.27, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.08. CBL & Associates Properties has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $206.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.53 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 1.39%. CBL & Associates Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBL & Associates Properties will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.36%. CBL & Associates Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.9 million square feet across 26 states, including 73 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 12 properties managed for third parties.

