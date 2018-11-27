CBIZ (CBZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services that help clients better manage their finances and employees. CBIZ provides its clients with financial services including accounting, tax, financial advisory, government health care consulting, risk advisory, merger and acquisition advisory, real estate consulting, and valuation services. Employee services include employee benefits consulting, property and casualty insurance, retirement plan consulting, payroll, life insurance, HR consulting, and executive recruitment. As one of the nation’s largest brokers of employee benefits and property and casualty insurance, and one of the largest accounting and valuation companies in the United States, the Company’s services are provided through nearly 100 Company offices in 32 states. “

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on CBIZ in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

NYSE:CBZ opened at $20.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.62. CBIZ has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $24.38.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $224.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.67 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CBIZ will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Spurio sold 35,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $853,374.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,123.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald V. Weir sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $237,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its position in CBIZ by 38.6% during the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 8,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in CBIZ by 89.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional business services, products, and solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting and tax compliance and consulting, litigation support, federal and state governmental healthcare compliance, valuation services, real estate consulting, and internal audit outsourcing services.

