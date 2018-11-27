CashBet Coin (CBC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $16,113.00

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 26th. CashBet Coin has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $16,113.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CashBet Coin has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CashBet Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Bittrex and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009355 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.09 or 0.03040564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025911 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00128151 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00186601 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $319.17 or 0.08432235 BTC.

CashBet Coin Token Profile

CashBet Coin was first traded on March 21st, 2018. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 430,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,179,015 tokens. The official message board for CashBet Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . The official website for CashBet Coin is coin.cashbet.com . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CashBet Coin

CashBet Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

