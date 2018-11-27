Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) Stake Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,031,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,252 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.26% of Carrizo Oil & Gas worth $28,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRZO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 26,788.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,821,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,895 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $38,719,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $26,558,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,880,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $303,014,000 after acquiring an additional 736,153 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,082,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,696,000 after acquiring an additional 645,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrizo Oil & Gas alerts:

NASDAQ:CRZO opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.28.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 56.06%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Carrizo Oil & Gas news, COO John Bradley Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $187,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,474.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,337.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $697,495 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRZO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.59.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/carrizo-oil-gas-inc-crzo-stake-increased-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.