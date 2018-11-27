Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Sells 567,183 Shares of Progressive Corp (PGR)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 722,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 567,183 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned 0.12% of Progressive worth $51,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,533,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,950,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,705 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 41,010.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,720,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,871 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 174.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,518,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,598 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 19.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,094,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 10.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,095,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PGR. B. Riley increased their target price on Progressive from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on Progressive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Progressive from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Progressive stock opened at $63.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.79 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $817,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $3,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,064,571.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

